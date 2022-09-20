Exane Derivatives Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 20.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.1% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.47. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $182.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

