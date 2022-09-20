Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

