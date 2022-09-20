Minot Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 233,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 136,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 579,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,046,000 after purchasing an additional 103,630 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

