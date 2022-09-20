Caliber Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 392,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,109,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 235,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $523.55 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $529.29 and its 200 day moving average is $511.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

