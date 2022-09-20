Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,208 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CL opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

