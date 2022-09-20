WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.48 and a 12-month high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.