iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804,689 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,135,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,773,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

