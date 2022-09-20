KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $334.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

