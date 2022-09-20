Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.6% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

