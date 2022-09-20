AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,461,259 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

NASDAQ:META opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.29 and a 52 week high of $361.03. The company has a market capitalization of $397.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

