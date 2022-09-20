Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 584,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.