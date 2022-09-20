The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,427 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate Price Performance

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALL opened at $132.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.37. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.