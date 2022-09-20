8,254 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,427,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,327,000 after acquiring an additional 455,661 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

