Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 479 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

