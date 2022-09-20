Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average of $116.20. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

