Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,302,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after buying an additional 203,388 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,667.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,667.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,495 shares of company stock worth $3,322,911 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

