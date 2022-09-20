Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.08. The firm has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.