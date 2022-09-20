Exane Derivatives Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Accenture were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 135,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 37,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.63.

ACN stock opened at $274.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.56. The stock has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

