Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.63.

ACN opened at $274.98 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.30 and a 200-day moving average of $300.56. The company has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

