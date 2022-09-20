Diversified Trust Co Acquires 723 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $126.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

