Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

