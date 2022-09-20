Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.