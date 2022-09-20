Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 920 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 68,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.