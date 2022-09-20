AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

