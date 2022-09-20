AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

