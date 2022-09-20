Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in Visa by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 643,053 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,336.3% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 55,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 48,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

V stock opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.53 and its 200-day moving average is $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

