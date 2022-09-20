InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at InterDigital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.