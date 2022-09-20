Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Mastercard has raised its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $314.03 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $303.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.