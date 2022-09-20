Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.
Mastercard has raised its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.
Mastercard Price Performance
Mastercard stock opened at $314.03 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $303.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.