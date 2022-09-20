Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $523.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $529.29 and its 200 day moving average is $511.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.