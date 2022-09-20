Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

