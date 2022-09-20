iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 143.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.17.

