Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.62. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.



