FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4,830.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of META stock opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average of $171.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.29 and a 52 week high of $361.03. The company has a market cap of $397.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,259. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

