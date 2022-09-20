My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 22.0% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 36.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average is $115.95. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.