Heartland Bank & Trust Co Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

Pfizer stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $255.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

