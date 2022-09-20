AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $146.33 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,787,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 264,010 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.8% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $146,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

