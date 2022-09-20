Country Trust Bank Sells 253 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

