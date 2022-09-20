Barclays Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) to Equal Weight

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NKE opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $16,976,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4,943.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $7,975,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

