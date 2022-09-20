Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

ATVI stock opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

