Exane Derivatives Sells 6,153 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.08. The stock has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

