Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,296 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $182.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average of $113.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

