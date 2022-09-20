Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 106,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 282,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 78,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

CVX stock opened at $156.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $308.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average is $160.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

