Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.90 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.44.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

