MU Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 5.4% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $523.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

