TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 192 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 67.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 77.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $523.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

