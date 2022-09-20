Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

Tenable Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 1.32. Tenable has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,667.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,701.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $78,619.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,146.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,667.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,911. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth $1,181,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Tenable by 93.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 215,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 104,232 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $221,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $1,502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 26.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 124,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

