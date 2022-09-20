Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.3% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $173.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.