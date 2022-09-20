DRDGOLD Limited Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

DRDGOLD has a payout ratio of 163.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect DRDGOLD to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 163.1%.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of DRD opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares during the period.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

