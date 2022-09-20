The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Increased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,305 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 23.1% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $280.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $287.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

