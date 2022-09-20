IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 108,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $280.42 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $287.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

